Culpeper temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a chilly 52 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 30 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory from FRI 11:00 AM EST until FRI 7:00 PM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit starexponent.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 6, 2023 in Culpeper, VA
The intense cold that engulfed the state around Christmas Day will not return, but temperatures will be much closer to normal starting this weekend, and there is some opportunity for snow by next weekend.
Gov. Newsom has declared a state of emergency to aid in cleanup. Meanwhile, parts of the Midwest are dealing with snow, ice or tornadoes, and the South is recovering from strong overnight storms.
For as frigid cold it was over the Christmas weekend, New Year's weekend will be the complete opposite. Expect highs in the 50s and 60s for New Year's Day, with rain showers. Meteorologist Joe Martucci at The Press of Atlantic City says cold and snow will be hard to come by in this week's edition of Snow Search as the polar vortex retreats to the poles.
