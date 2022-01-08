Temperatures will be just above freezing in Culpeper today. It looks to reach a cold 34 degrees. 23 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies today. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on starexponent.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 8, 2022 in Culpeper, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
The whole gamut of winter precipitation is on the table, from freezing rain to heavy snow.
- Updated
Also, a sharp divide in January temperatures is expected between a colder-than-average north and a mild South. From snow to storms, here's a roundup of today's weather news and forecasts across the country.
.
There were years where blizzards swept in unannounced, covering huge swaths of the country in blankets of snow, while other years brought hurricane-force winds to cities and towns across the nation.
Drivers snowed-in all night as I-95 shuts down in Virginia; Sen. Tim Kaine was among those stranded for more than 19 hours
- Updated
RICHMOND — Hundreds of motorists waited desperately for help Tuesday after being stranded for nearly 24 hours in freezing temperatures along a…
Culpeper people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a bitter 38 degrees. A 23-degree low is fore…
For the drive home in Culpeper: Cloudy skies early with periods of light rain and snow later at night. Low near 30F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. …
Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a mild 67 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with…
It will be a cold day in Culpeper, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a nippy 35 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 1…
- Updated
A fast-moving winter storm that pummeled parts of Kentucky and Virginia is expected to cause widespread disruption across the Northeast on Friday and Saturday, dumping between 4 and 12 inches of snow on the region's major cities.
Temperatures in Culpeper will be cool today. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 43 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 23 degrees tod…