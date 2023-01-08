Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 8, 2023 in Culpeper, VA

The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Culpeper Sunday. It should reach a bitter 42 degrees. 32 degrees is today's low. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 76% chance of precipitation. The Culpeper area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit starexponent.com for local news and weather.