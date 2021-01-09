Temperatures in Culpeper will be cool today. It should reach a crisp 46 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 28 degrees today. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from the North. For more daily forecast information, visit starexponent.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 9, 2021 in Culpeper, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
2020’s weather across Virginia was a story of persistent — at times relentless — trends pushing us toward the top of the records for warmth an…
Ice crystals are made of water molecules, which are formed by two hydrogen atoms and one oxygen atom.
This evening's outlook for Culpeper: Cloudy skies. Low 32F. Winds light and variable. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Culpeper tomorr…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Culpeper Wednesday. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 47 degrees. Today's forecasted low…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Culpeper area Monday. It should reach a brisk 47 degrees. 32 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine tod…
Tonight's weather conditions in Culpeper: Partly cloudy. Low 31F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in C…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Culpeper today. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 47 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperatur…
Culpeper residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a cold 42 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 31 degrees.…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Culpeper Wednesday. It looks to reach a chilly 46 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 39 …
Culpeper residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a cool 49 degrees. 33 degrees is today's low. Periods of thunderst…