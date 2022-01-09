 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 9, 2022 in Culpeper, VA

The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Culpeper Sunday. It should reach a cool 45 degrees. A 24-degree low is forecasted. The area will see heavy rain today. Rain is expected for this Sunday. Forecasting models show a 87% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit starexponent.com.

