The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Culpeper Sunday. It should reach a cool 45 degrees. A 24-degree low is forecasted. The area will see heavy rain today. Rain is expected for this Sunday. Forecasting models show a 87% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit starexponent.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 9, 2022 in Culpeper, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
The whole gamut of winter precipitation is on the table, from freezing rain to heavy snow.
Drivers snowed-in all night as I-95 shuts down in Virginia; Sen. Tim Kaine was among those stranded for more than 19 hours
- Updated
RICHMOND — Hundreds of motorists waited desperately for help Tuesday after being stranded for nearly 24 hours in freezing temperatures along a…
Culpeper people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a bitter 38 degrees. A 23-degree low is fore…
There were years where blizzards swept in unannounced, covering huge swaths of the country in blankets of snow, while other years brought hurricane-force winds to cities and towns across the nation.
For the drive home in Culpeper: Cloudy skies early with periods of light rain and snow later at night. Low near 30F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. …
It will be a cold day in Culpeper, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a nippy 35 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 1…
- Updated
A fast-moving winter storm that pummeled parts of Kentucky and Virginia is expected to cause widespread disruption across the Northeast on Friday and Saturday, dumping between 4 and 12 inches of snow on the region's major cities.
Temperatures in Culpeper will be cool today. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 43 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 23 degrees tod…
Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a mild 67 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with…
This evening's outlook for Culpeper: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 23F. Winds light and …