Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a balmy 87 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 66 degrees today. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Rain is expected for this Thursday. Forecasting models show a 86% chance of precipitation. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Culpeper area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 6 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Flash Flood Watch from THU 2:00 PM EDT until FRI 8:00 AM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit starexponent.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 1, 2021 in Culpeper, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Dangerous waters could pose risks along the North Carolina shore on Monday as a tropical depression churns off the Atlantic coast.
- Updated
ATLANTA — The remnants of Tropical Storm Danny are moving across Georgia and spreading rain into parts of Alabama after coming ashore on the coast of South Carolina.
If you arranged the roadside tree debris from February's ice storm in a path one yard high and one yard wide, it could theoretically line Interstate 64 for 261 miles from Hampton to the West Virginia border.
- Updated
Heat waves and droughts go hand-in-hand.
- Updated
From bears taking baths to dogs swimming through the air over air conditioners, the intense heat has led animals, like their human counterparts, to find innovative ways of cooling off.
The Culpeper area can expect a sizzling hot day. It should reach a warm 81 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low r…
Today's temperature in Culpeper will be warm. It should reach a pleasant 77 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low …
The Culpeper area can expect a very hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 88 degrees. A 69-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of s…
- Updated
As temperatures surged past 100 degrees, Bree Oswill gathered all the blankets and towels she could find and taped them to every window that didn't have a shade. She doesn't have central air conditioning and wanted to prevent every bit of sunlight and heat from entering her home.
Culpeper folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high…