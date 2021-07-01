 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 1, 2021 in Culpeper, VA

Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a balmy 87 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 66 degrees today. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Rain is expected for this Thursday. Forecasting models show a 86% chance of precipitation. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Culpeper area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 6 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Flash Flood Watch from THU 2:00 PM EDT until FRI 8:00 AM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit starexponent.com.

