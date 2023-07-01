The forecast is showing a hot day in Culpeper. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 88 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 69 degrees. Today's forecast brings 42% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit starexponent.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 1, 2023 in Culpeper, VA
