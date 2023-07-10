The Culpeper area can expect a hot day. It should reach a balmy 87 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 60 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Culpeper area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit starexponent.com.