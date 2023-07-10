The Culpeper area can expect a hot day. It should reach a balmy 87 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 60 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Culpeper area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit starexponent.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 10, 2023 in Culpeper, VA
