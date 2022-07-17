Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 17, 2022 in Culpeper, VA

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Culpeper folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 87 degrees. A 69-degree low is forecasted. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 59% chance of rain. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit starexponent.com.

