The forecast is showing a hot day in Culpeper. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 90. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. We'll see a low temperature of 69 degrees today. Most likely, the area will see rainfall today. Currently, there is 60% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Culpeper area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest.