The forecast is showing a hot day in Culpeper. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 90. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 64 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit starexponent.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 21, 2023 in Culpeper, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 92. Today has the makings of a perfect day to …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Culpeper. It looks like it will be a warm 89 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with …
The Culpeper area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 90. Today has the makings of a perfec…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 92 though it wi…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Culpeper. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 93. Today has the makings of a perfect …