Culpeper folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 95 though it will feel even hotter at 97. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 68 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Culpeper area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on starexponent.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 22, 2022 in Culpeper, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Research on young, healthy humans found the body begins overheating when exposed to temperatures and humidity lower than previously believed.
The number of days with ozone pollution has fallen dramatically over the last twenty years.
Culpeper folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 82 degrees. A 66-degree low is forecasted. How likely…
This evening's outlook for Culpeper: A mostly clear sky. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Friday, Culpeper folks should be prepared for high…
GRUNDY, Va. — Authorities confirmed everyone has now been accounted for and there have been no fatalities from the Tuesday night flooding that swept through a 30-mile stretch of Buchanan County.
Culpeper's evening forecast: Clear skies with a few passing clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 74F. Winds light and varia…
The flash flooding this week in Buchanan County is the second devastating flash flood in a year. The rainfall from Hurricane Ida at the end of last summer also caused devastating flooding.
The Culpeper area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 93 thoug…
Culpeper folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 93. Today has the makings of …
Culpeper folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high…