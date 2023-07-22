The forecast is showing a hot day in Culpeper. It looks like it will be a balmy 86 degrees. 61 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on starexponent.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 22, 2023 in Culpeper, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 92. Today has the makings of a perfect day to …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Culpeper. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 90. Today has the makings of a perfect…
The Culpeper area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 90. Today has the makings of a perfec…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Culpeper. It looks like it will be a warm 89 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with …
Culpeper folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 88 degrees. 66 degrees is today's low. The area will see thu…