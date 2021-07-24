 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 24, 2021 in Culpeper, VA

The forecast is showing a hot day in Culpeper. It looks to reach a balmy 85 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 68 degrees today. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Models are showing a 20% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on starexponent.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

