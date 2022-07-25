The Culpeper area can expect a hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 89 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 70 degrees today. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 72% chance of precipitation. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Culpeper area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit starexponent.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 25, 2022 in Culpeper, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Summer sports camps and pre-season training often have kids running hard in high heat and humidity. The combination can be deadly.
🎧 The Lee Weather Team talks about how the weather relates to supply and demand in the energy sector.
The number of days with ozone pollution has fallen dramatically over the last twenty years.
The Culpeper area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 93 thoug…
This evening's outlook for Culpeper: A mostly clear sky. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Friday, Culpeper folks should be prepared for high…
Culpeper's evening forecast: Clear skies with a few passing clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 74F. Winds light and varia…
Culpeper folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high…
Culpeper folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 93. Today has the makings of …
The Culpeper area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 96 tho…
This evening's outlook for Culpeper: Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. The f…