The forecast is showing a hot day in Culpeper. It should reach a balmy 88 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 63 degrees today. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 54% chance of rain. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit starexponent.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 25, 2023 in Culpeper, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing a hot day in Culpeper. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 90. Today has the makings of a perfect…
The Culpeper area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 90. Today has the makings of a perfec…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Culpeper. It looks like it will be a balmy 86 degrees. 61 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun a…
Culpeper folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 88 degrees. 66 degrees is today's low. The area will see thu…
Culpeper folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 86 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. Expect pe…