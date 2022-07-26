It will be a warm day in Culpeper. It looks to reach a pleasant 77 degrees. A 66-degree low is forecasted. The area will see thunderstorms today. Most likely, the area will see rainfall today. Currently, there is 68% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit starexponent.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 26, 2022 in Culpeper, VA
