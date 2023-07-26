The forecast is showing a hot day in Culpeper. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 94. 72 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Culpeper area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on starexponent.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 26, 2023 in Culpeper, VA
