The Culpeper area can expect a hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 87 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 70 degrees. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 55% chance of rain. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Culpeper area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit starexponent.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 27, 2022 in Culpeper, VA
🎧 The Lee Weather Team talks about how the weather relates to supply and demand in the energy sector.
Summer sports camps and pre-season training often have kids running hard in high heat and humidity. The combination can be deadly.
The number of days with ozone pollution has fallen dramatically over the last twenty years.
