The forecast is showing a hot day in Culpeper. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 96. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. A 73-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies today. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Culpeper area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Heat Advisory from FRI 11:00 AM EDT until FRI 8:00 PM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit starexponent.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 28, 2023 in Culpeper, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing a hot day in Culpeper. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 94. 72 d…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Culpeper. It looks like it will be a balmy 86 degrees. 61 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun a…
The Culpeper area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 99. Today has the makings of a perfect da…
The definition of a heat wave is murky, and varies from place to place. Meteorologist Joe Martucci has more on the topic and explains what one…
Culpeper folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 86 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. Expect pe…