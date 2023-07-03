Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 91 though it will feel even hotter at 95. 67 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit starexponent.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 3, 2023 in Culpeper, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing a hot day in Culpeper. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 88 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 69 deg…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 86 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies to…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 92. Today has the makings of a perfect day to …
Culpeper folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 87 degrees. A 66-degree low is forecasted. How likely is it t…
The Culpeper area can expect a very hot day. It should reach a warm 85 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reach…