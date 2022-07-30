Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 30, 2022 in Culpeper, VA

Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a warm 85 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Culpeper area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on starexponent.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
