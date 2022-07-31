Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 31, 2022 in Culpeper, VA

It will be a warm day in Culpeper. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 79 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 67 degrees. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Rain is expected for this Sunday. Forecasting models show a 82% chance of precipitation. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit starexponent.com.