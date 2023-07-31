The forecast is showing a hot day in Culpeper. It looks like it will be a balmy 86 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 59 degrees. Expect clear skies today. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on starexponent.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 31, 2023 in Culpeper, VA
