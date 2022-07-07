The forecast is showing a hot day in Culpeper. It looks like it will be a balmy 83 degrees. A 66-degree low is forecasted. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 45% chance of rain. There is a medium-high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Culpeper area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on starexponent.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 7, 2022 in Culpeper, VA
