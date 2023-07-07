Culpeper folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 90 though it will feel even hotter at 94. A 68-degree low is forecasted. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 51% chance of rain. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit starexponent.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 7, 2023 in Culpeper, VA
