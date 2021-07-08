Culpeper folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 82 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Rain is expected for this Thursday. Forecasting models show a 90% chance of precipitation. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit starexponent.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 8, 2021 in Culpeper, VA
