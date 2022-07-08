 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 8, 2022 in Culpeper, VA

The forecast is showing a hot day in Culpeper. It should reach a warm 88 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 71 degrees today. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit starexponent.com.

