Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 9, 2021 in Culpeper, VA

Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a balmy 88 degrees. 63 degrees is today's low. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 41% chance of rain. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Culpeper area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on starexponent.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.