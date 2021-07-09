Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a balmy 88 degrees. 63 degrees is today's low. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 41% chance of rain. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Culpeper area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on starexponent.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 9, 2021 in Culpeper, VA
