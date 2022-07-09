 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 9, 2022 in Culpeper, VA

Temperatures will be warm Saturday in Culpeper. It looks like it will be a comfortable 73 degrees. 64 degrees is today's low. The area will see heavy rain today. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 73% chance of rain. The Culpeper area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 7 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Flood Warning from FRI 10:54 PM EDT until SAT 5:00 AM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit starexponent.com for more weather updates.

