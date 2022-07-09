Temperatures will be warm Saturday in Culpeper. It looks like it will be a comfortable 73 degrees. 64 degrees is today's low. The area will see heavy rain today. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 73% chance of rain. The Culpeper area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 7 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Flood Warning from FRI 10:54 PM EDT until SAT 5:00 AM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit starexponent.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 9, 2022 in Culpeper, VA
