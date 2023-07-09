The forecast is showing a hot day in Culpeper. It looks like it will be a balmy 82 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 65 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms today. Today's weather forecast is showing a 89% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 3 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on starexponent.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 9, 2023 in Culpeper, VA
