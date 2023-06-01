Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 83 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 55 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit starexponent.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 1, 2023 in Culpeper, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temperatures will be warm Monday in Culpeper. It looks to reach a comfortable 72 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 56 degrees today. You…
Culpeper people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a pleasant 69 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 57 degr…
In its forecast for the 2023 Atlantic hurricane season, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration predicts that there will be anywhe…
Culpeper folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a comfortable 74 degrees. 50 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are …
Culpeper will see warm temperatures this Friday. It looks to reach a moderate 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a…