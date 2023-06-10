The forecast is showing a hot day in Culpeper. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 84 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 55 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on starexponent.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 10, 2023 in Culpeper, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Canadian wildfire smoke that has surged southward into Virginia is reminiscent of the hazy summer days of the 1970s and 1980s before the C…
Culpeper will see warm temperatures this Sunday. It should reach a moderate 73 degrees. A 50-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun a…
It will be a warm day in Culpeper. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 77 degrees. A 52-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Culpeper community. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 79 degrees. Expect a drastic drop…
Culpeper folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a mild 79 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low…