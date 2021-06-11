Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 11, 2021 in Culpeper, VA

Culpeper folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a moderate 71 degrees. 63 degrees is today's low. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Today's weather forecast is showing a 99% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Flash Flood Warning until FRI 3:30 AM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit starexponent.com.