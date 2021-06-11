 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 11, 2021 in Culpeper, VA

Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 11, 2021 in Culpeper, VA

{{featured_button_text}}

Culpeper folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a moderate 71 degrees. 63 degrees is today's low. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Today's weather forecast is showing a 99% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Flash Flood Warning until FRI 3:30 AM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit starexponent.com.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News