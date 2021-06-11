Culpeper folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a moderate 71 degrees. 63 degrees is today's low. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Today's weather forecast is showing a 99% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Flash Flood Warning until FRI 3:30 AM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit starexponent.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 11, 2021 in Culpeper, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Culpeper area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 90 t…
This evening in Culpeper: Mainly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are p…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 90. Today has the makings of a perfect day to h…
This evening in Culpeper: Mostly clear skies. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. Sunday, Culpeper folks should be prepared for high temperatur…
Culpeper folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 92. Today has the makings…
The Culpeper area can expect a very hot day. It looks to reach a warm 84 degrees. 66 degrees is today's low. There is a 54% chance of rain in …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a balmy 85 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 67 degrees. There is a 49% c…
For the drive home in Culpeper: Cloudy skies early with showers later at night. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. Hot tem…
For the drive home in Culpeper: Cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are pr…
The Culpeper area can expect a sizzling hot day. It should reach a warm 81 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 57 degrees. Partly c…