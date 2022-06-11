Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 11, 2022 in Culpeper, VA

Culpeper will see warm temperatures this Saturday. It should reach a comfortable 73 degrees. 59 degrees is today's low. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 51% chance of rain. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit starexponent.com for more weather updates.