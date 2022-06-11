Culpeper will see warm temperatures this Saturday. It should reach a comfortable 73 degrees. 59 degrees is today's low. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 51% chance of rain. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit starexponent.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 11, 2022 in Culpeper, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Officials are advising beachgoers to be cautious Monday as high surf conditions in Virginia Beach and North Carolina cause high risk of rip currents.
If we get all the way to Walter, it's going to be a big year. Find out 2022's storm names and much more from the Lee Weather Team.
Culpeper folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 80 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, wit…
The Culpeper area can expect a very hot day. It should reach a warm 85 degrees. 67 degrees is today's low. There is a 68% chance of precipitat…
🎧 Listen now for a unique discussion of major weather events recorded in the Bible.
Culpeper folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 82 degrees. 58 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of …
For the drive home in Culpeper: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 52F. Winds light and variable. Mo…
Culpeper will see warm temperatures this Tuesday. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 78 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 62 deg…
This evening in Culpeper: Thunderstorms. Low near 60F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%. Saturday, it will be a warm day in Culpep…
The Culpeper area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 92 thoug…