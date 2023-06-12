Today's temperature in Culpeper will be warm. It looks to reach a mild 78 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 52 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms today. Most likely, the area will see rainfall today. Currently, there is 65% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on starexponent.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 12, 2023 in Culpeper, VA
