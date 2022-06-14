Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 14, 2022 in Culpeper, VA

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jun. 14, 2022 in Culpeper, VA

The Culpeper area can expect a hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 86 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 66 degrees today. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. There is a 63% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule today, you might want to make alternate plans. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Culpeper area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit starexponent.com for more weather updates.

