The Culpeper area can expect a very hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 81 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 52 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit starexponent.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 14, 2023 in Culpeper, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Showers and thunderstorms will be scattered about, but soaking rain will be tough to come by.
The Canadian wildfire smoke that has surged southward into Virginia is reminiscent of the hazy summer days of the 1970s and 1980s before the C…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Culpeper. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 84 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thoug…
Culpeper folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 88 degrees. 67 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skies…
It will be a warm day in Culpeper. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 77 degrees. A 52-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun…