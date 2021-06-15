Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 15, 2021 in Culpeper, VA

Culpeper folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 82 degrees. 57 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies today. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Culpeper area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit starexponent.com.