Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 15, 2022 in Culpeper, VA

Culpeper folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 89 degrees. 69 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit starexponent.com for more weather updates.

Local Weather

