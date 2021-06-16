The forecast is showing a hot day in Culpeper. It looks to reach a balmy 80 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 51 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit starexponent.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 16, 2021 in Culpeper, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Culpeper folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a moderate 71 degrees. 63 degrees is today's low. Periods of thunderstorms ar…
Despite its proximity to the Outer Banks, the average beachgoer wouldn't have known about the latest tropical system without a satellite picture.
Culpeper folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 80 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. The…
The Culpeper area can expect a very hot day. It looks to reach a warm 84 degrees. 66 degrees is today's low. There is a 54% chance of rain in …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a balmy 85 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 67 degrees. There is a 49% c…
This evening in Culpeper: Thunderstorms likely. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall possibly over one inch. Friday…
This evening in Culpeper: Mainly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are p…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 90. Today has the makings of a perfect day to h…
This evening's outlook for Culpeper: A steady rain in the evening. Showers continuing late. Low 63F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain …
The Culpeper area can expect a sizzling hot day. It should reach a warm 81 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 57 degrees. Partly c…