It will be a warm day in Culpeper. It looks to reach a pleasant 79 degrees. 58 degrees is today's low. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. It's likely to rain today. Models are predicting a 65% chance. The Culpeper area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit starexponent.com for more weather updates.