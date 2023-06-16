It will be a warm day in Culpeper. It looks to reach a pleasant 79 degrees. 58 degrees is today's low. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. It's likely to rain today. Models are predicting a 65% chance. The Culpeper area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit starexponent.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 16, 2023 in Culpeper, VA
