Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 18, 2021 in Culpeper, VA

The forecast is showing a hot day in Culpeper. It should reach a warm 89 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 68 degrees today. Expect clear skies today. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Culpeper area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit starexponent.com.