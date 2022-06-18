Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 18, 2022 in Culpeper, VA

Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Culpeper area. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 75 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 50 degrees today. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on starexponent.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.