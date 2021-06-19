The Culpeper area can expect a hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 87 degrees. A 66-degree low is forecasted. Today's forecast brings 55% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Culpeper area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on starexponent.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 19, 2021 in Culpeper, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Despite its proximity to the Outer Banks, the average beachgoer wouldn't have known about the latest tropical system without a satellite picture.
Culpeper folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 80 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. The…
- Updated
- 2 min to read
Last week's downpours were too much of a good thing, but at least the excess rain stopped a drought from expanding into central Virginia.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Culpeper. It looks to reach a balmy 80 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low …
Culpeper folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a moderate 71 degrees. 63 degrees is today's low. Periods of thunderstorms ar…
The Culpeper area can expect a very hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 89 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though,…
Culpeper's evening forecast: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. Ch…
The Culpeper area can expect a very hot day. It looks to reach a warm 84 degrees. 66 degrees is today's low. There is a 54% chance of rain in …
The Culpeper area can expect a very hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 86 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 64 degrees toda…