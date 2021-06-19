 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 19, 2021 in Culpeper, VA

The Culpeper area can expect a hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 87 degrees. A 66-degree low is forecasted. Today's forecast brings 55% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Culpeper area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on starexponent.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

