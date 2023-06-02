Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 90. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 62 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit starexponent.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 2, 2023 in Culpeper, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temperatures will be warm Monday in Culpeper. It looks to reach a comfortable 72 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 56 degrees today. You…
Culpeper people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a pleasant 69 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 57 degr…
Culpeper folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a comfortable 74 degrees. 50 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are …
In its forecast for the 2023 Atlantic hurricane season, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration predicts that there will be anywhe…
Culpeper folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a moderate 74 degrees. A 50-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun a…