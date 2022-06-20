Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 20, 2022 in Culpeper, VA

It will be a warm day in Culpeper. It should reach a moderate 79 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 degrees today. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit starexponent.com for local news and weather.