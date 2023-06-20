It will be a warm day in Culpeper. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 79 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 63 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms today. There is a 40% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The Culpeper area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on starexponent.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.