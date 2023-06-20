It will be a warm day in Culpeper. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 79 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 63 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms today. There is a 40% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The Culpeper area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on starexponent.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 20, 2023 in Culpeper, VA
Showers and thunderstorms will be scattered about, but soaking rain will be tough to come by.
The Canadian wildfire smoke that has surged southward into Virginia is reminiscent of the hazy summer days of the 1970s and 1980s before the C…