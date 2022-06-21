Culpeper folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 88 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 62 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on starexponent.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 21, 2022 in Culpeper, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
The volume of water was staggering, difficult to even comprehend.
🎧 Listen now for a discussion on the location of and history behind Tornado Alley.
About 60 Americans die a year from lightning strikes, but 4 to 5 times as many survive, although injuries can be serious. Here's what you need to know.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a balmy 86 degrees. 68 degrees is today's low. There is a 45% chance of rain in the fore…
The success of the Normandy invasion was extraordinarily dependent on weather conditions.
This evening's outlook for Culpeper: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Low 68F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mp…
Culpeper will see warm temperatures this Saturday. It should reach a comfortable 73 degrees. 59 degrees is today's low. Periods of thunderstor…
This evening in Culpeper: A mostly clear sky. Low around 50F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Sunday, it will be a warm day in Culpeper. It looks li…