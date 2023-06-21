Culpeper folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a moderate 70 degrees. 57 degrees is today's low. Today's weather forecast is showing a 95% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The Culpeper area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit starexponent.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 21, 2023 in Culpeper, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Culpeper area can expect a hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 86 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reachin…
It will be a warm day in Culpeper. It looks to reach a pleasant 79 degrees. 58 degrees is today's low. Periods of thunderstorms are expected t…
The Culpeper area can expect a hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 85 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with …
Showers and thunderstorms will be scattered about, but soaking rain will be tough to come by.
The Canadian wildfire smoke that has surged southward into Virginia is reminiscent of the hazy summer days of the 1970s and 1980s before the C…